Local McDonald’s restaurants taking part in Happy Meals for the House
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Area McDonald’s restaurants are taking part in the Happy Meals for the House fundraising event.
Through Friday, April 21, 10 percent of all Happy Meal sales will be donated back to the local Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Ronald McDonald Houses provide housing for families with children being hospitalized.
