Leland Fire/Rescue shares video of large fire near Grayson Park community
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue shared a time lapse video of Wednesday’s large woods fire near the Grayson Park community.
Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the area just after 4 p.m., according to the Facebook announcement. There, crews found that multiple homes were being threatened by the rapidly spreading fire.
At approximately 6 p.m., officials said that the fire had been contained.
Crews estimated that seven acres were burned.
