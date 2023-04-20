Leland Fire/Rescue shares video of large fire near Grayson Park community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue shared a time lapse video of Wednesday’s large woods fire near the Grayson Park community.

Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the area just after 4 p.m., according to the Facebook announcement. There, crews found that multiple homes were being threatened by the rapidly spreading fire.

At approximately 6 p.m., officials said that the fire had been contained.

Crews estimated that seven acres were burned.

