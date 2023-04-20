Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lane shift along Market St. near S 3rd St. in Wilmington for emergency sewer repair work

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane shift has been put into place along Market St. near S 3rd St. to accommodate for emergency sewer repair work.

“The outer eastbound lane in the 200 block of Market Street will be shifted to a single lane of eastbound travel before the intersection of S 3rd Street and Market Street,” stated the NCDOT on the DriveNC website.

The shift is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire that burned seven acres near Grayson Park community in Leland
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium

Latest News

A lane of the U.S. 117/N.C. 133 bridge that crosses the NE Cape Fear River will be closed until...
Lane of Castle Hayne Bridge to close for inspection work
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Vehicle fire slows traffic on U.S. 17 heading towards Leland
U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge reopened after vehicle fire
The eastbound, left lane will be closed along Luther H. Jordan Jr. Bridge, which crosses McRae...
Lane of US 74 bridge across McRae St. closed for work this week in Wilmington