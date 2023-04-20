Lane shift along Market St. near S 3rd St. in Wilmington for emergency sewer repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane shift has been put into place along Market St. near S 3rd St. to accommodate for emergency sewer repair work.

“The outer eastbound lane in the 200 block of Market Street will be shifted to a single lane of eastbound travel before the intersection of S 3rd Street and Market Street,” stated the NCDOT on the DriveNC website.

The shift is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

