Incident report lists knife as weapon in murder at Godwin Stadium

Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A knife or other cutting device is listed as the weapon used in a murder at Godwin Stadium earlier this month, according to an incident report.

Micsha Durham, 32, was found dead at Godwin Stadium on the morning of Tuesday, April 11.

On April 18, the Wilmington Police Department charged 29-year-old Altonio Herbert Johnson of Wilmington with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in connection to her death.

Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.

