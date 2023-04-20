Senior Connect
Hospital receives $120K from Willie Stargell Foundation to battle kidney disease

The money will be used to help more people in the dialysis center at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Willie Stargell Foundation presented a $120,000 check to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Thursday, April 20.

The money will be used to help more people in the dialysis center.

“It’s an insidious disease that people struggle with every day, but because of the Willie Stargell Foundation, because of what we’re able to do and giving support to the Willy Pop Stargell dialysis unit, they can have a better quality of life. And I can’t be prouder or more thankful for the people that are involved,” said Margaret Stargell, president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.

The Willie Stargell Foundation will also host a 5k and 1-mile walk or run at Mayfaire on May 20. The fee is $35 for the 5k and $25 for the one-mile, and you can register online.

