Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ransom Wade McLamb, a former pastor accused of embezzling funds from a church, is set to appear in Brunswick County Superior Court next week.

McLamb and his ex-wife and church treasurer Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb were arrested in Sept. of 2021, accused of embezzling $136,037 from Sabbath Home Baptist Church in Supply from 2014 to 2020.

According to search warrants, church members filed a formal complaint with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on March 8, 2021.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office says that his case appears on the Superior Court calendar for the week of April 24, and Ransom is required to appear at the calendar call for the trial calendar at 9:30 a.m.

