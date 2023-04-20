Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: toasty Thursday, then gradual changes

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast brings more big warmth for Thursday. Amid sunshine and southwesterly breezes, temperatures ought to swell to highs of mainly middle and upper 80s on the mainland and within a few degrees of 80 at the water’s edge. Though a 90 or two is not impossible, the breaking of Wilmington’s record high for April 20 - 91, set in 1995 - appears improbable.

Sun and south breezes will sponsor another temperature trip deep into the 70s and 80s Friday. Saturday will have 70s to near 80 and, ahead of a swiftly approaching cold front, a chance for a passing, blustery shower or storm for the daytime and evening. Stay alert. Behind the departing front, Sunday should carry increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

