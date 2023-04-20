Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - All signs point to an unintentional cooking fire as the cause of the fire that destroyed a popular seafood restaurant last week, according to Calabash Fire Chief Keith McGee.

On April 15, a fire tore through Ella’s of Calabash and destroyed the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant has been open since 1950.

