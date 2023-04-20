Senior Connect
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant

Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - All signs point to an unintentional cooking fire as the cause of the fire that destroyed a popular seafood restaurant last week, according to Calabash Fire Chief Keith McGee.

On April 15, a fire tore through Ella’s of Calabash and destroyed the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant has been open since 1950.

"It's all we've ever known:" Owners plan to rebuild after fire destroys popular Brunswick Co. seafood restaurant
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire crews battle flames at Ella's of Calabash
Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the restaurant.

