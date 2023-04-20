CFCC to host career day for marine industry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that they will host their “Marine Careers Day” on May 1.

“Visitors will have the chance to meet and interact with instructors and students from CFCC’s Marine Technology, Outboard Motors, and Boat Building programs. Participants can also take a guided tour of the R/V Cape Hatteras, a 135-foot research vessel owned and operated by Cape Fear Community College,” states a release from CFCC.

Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CFCC’s Galehouse Building, located at 415 N Front St. in Wilmington.

“As a community college, we are committed to providing opportunities for our students and the community to explore a variety of career pathways,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Hosting a marine careers day allows us to showcase the many exciting and diverse careers available in the marine industry. By bringing together experts from these fields, we hope to inspire and educate the next generation of marine professionals.”

