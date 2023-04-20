Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CFCC to host career day for marine industry

The Galehouse Building at Cape Fear Community College
The Galehouse Building at Cape Fear Community College(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that they will host their “Marine Careers Day” on May 1.

“Visitors will have the chance to meet and interact with instructors and students from CFCC’s Marine Technology, Outboard Motors, and Boat Building programs. Participants can also take a guided tour of the R/V Cape Hatteras, a 135-foot research vessel owned and operated by Cape Fear Community College,” states a release from CFCC.

Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CFCC’s Galehouse Building, located at 415 N Front St. in Wilmington.

“As a community college, we are committed to providing opportunities for our students and the community to explore a variety of career pathways,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Hosting a marine careers day allows us to showcase the many exciting and diverse careers available in the marine industry. By bringing together experts from these fields, we hope to inspire and educate the next generation of marine professionals.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire that burned seven acres near Grayson Park community in Leland
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium

Latest News

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is among bridges that are more than 50-year-old and need to be...
New report shows some major Wilmington roads are in poor condition, drivers agree
Those looking to participate can drop off their old, unwanted or expired medications between 10...
Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ to occur Saturday
The event will take place at 503 Market St. from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on April 23.
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host annual Family Fun Day
Novant Health will host two locations where participants can drop off old, unwanted or expired...
Novant Health hosting event for the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day