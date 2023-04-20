Senior Connect
CFCC Cosmetology Department invites community to hair show

The CFCC Cosmetology Department will host its third annual hair show on Monday, April 24
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that the Cosmetology Department’s third annual hair show will be held on Monday, April 24.

“The hair show will feature demonstrations and presentations by CFCC cosmetology, barbering, and nail tech students, as well as faculty and students from Brunswick County Community College (BCCC) and James Sprunt Community College (JSCC). A barber battle competition will also take place, featuring talented students competing to showcase their skills in various barbering categories,” states an announcement from the college.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKeithan Building on CFCC’s North Campus at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.

“We are excited to host this event and provide a platform for our students and other community college students to showcase their skills and creativity,” said Rob Atwood, CFCC Cosmetology and Aesthetics Program Director. “This event is a great opportunity for students to network and learn from each other while gaining valuable experience in the beauty industry.”

