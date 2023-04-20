Senior Connect
Cars damaged, nobody injured after garage fire in New Hanover County

Lorraine Drive Fire
Lorraine Drive Fire(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nobody was injured, and some cars were damaged after a fire sparked in a garage at a home on Lorraine Drive North on Thursday afternoon, April 20.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Robinson, the call came in at about 1:40 p.m.

The owner was at home when the fire broke out.

Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

