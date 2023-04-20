Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy commemorated for saving woman from burning car

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing Deputy Adam Locklair for his efforts in saving a woman from a burning car.

Locklair was dispatched to a wreck on HWY 17 near mile marker 39 on April 18. He spotted a 25-year-old driver pinned inside a vehicle that was quickly being engulfed in flames.

Lockalir was unable to open the door from the outside, so he shattered the window and reached in to open it from the inside, cut the seat belt from the driver and pulled her out to safety.

“Deputy Locklair would say he was only doing what he is sworn to do and any other officer would have the done the same thing. Law enforcement goes beyond enforcing the law. It’s about service above self,” BCSO wrote in a Facebook post,

