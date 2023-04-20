Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern N.C. to hold gala

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina is set to host a gala in celebration of the clubs’ unification on Friday, May 12.

“Join us as we celebrate our newly unified organization and support our Club members great futures! The night will be filled with dinner, drinks, and dancing!” states an announcement from the clubs.

The event will be hosted by Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman with live music by Port City Shakedown at the Wilmington Convention Center from 6 to 10 p.m.

Attendees are expected to wear party attire and can participate in silent and live auctions during the event.

You can sponsor tables or get individual tickets on the clubs’ website.

