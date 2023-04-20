Avelo announces nonstop service from Wilmington, NC to Wilmington, DE

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines announced Thursday, April 20 that it is adding nonstop flights from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG).

Avelo says the flights are a “convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL),” and that it is the first airline flying from Wilmington to Wilmington.

Service will begin on June 22 and operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays with the 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares are set to start at $29, which does not include a carry-on or checked bag.

Avelo will also double its frequency from ILM to Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) starting on June 22, with flights to New Haven on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

“Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. ILG’s adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley’s most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland,” states the announcement from Avelo.

