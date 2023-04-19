Wilmington Fire Department responds to multiple gas leaks, reminds residents about safe digging practices

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department announced on Wednesday, April 19, that they recently responded to two gas leaks caused by digging.

The fire department urges residents to practice safe digging, as cases like these are avoidable.

“We know many people will be planting things for Earth Day but please remember, shallow digging is still digging. You should still call 811 to see where the lines are. It’s free and will save you the time and money of fixing a broken gas or power line,” stated the WFD in a Facebook post.

