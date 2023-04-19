Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Fire Department responds to multiple gas leaks, reminds residents about safe digging practices

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to two gas leak calls caused by digging.
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to two gas leak calls caused by digging.(Wilmington Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department announced on Wednesday, April 19, that they recently responded to two gas leaks caused by digging.

The fire department urges residents to practice safe digging, as cases like these are avoidable.

“We know many people will be planting things for Earth Day but please remember, shallow digging is still digging. You should still call 811 to see where the lines are. It’s free and will save you the time and money of fixing a broken gas or power line,” stated the WFD in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m.
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

An at-home COVID-19 test
All North Carolina households now eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests
Those looking to participate can drop off their old, unwanted or expired medications between 10...
Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ to occur Saturday
The American Red Cross and New Hanover County Fire Department are working together this weekend...
Organizations teaming up to install free smoke alarms for Kings Grant residents
Brunswick Community College
Brunswick Community College hosting job fair Thursday