Wilmington City Council approves resolution to finance up to $70 million to purchase Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tonight, the City of Wilmington is one step closer to purchasing the Thermo Fisher building on North Front Street for $70 million.

The initial cost is only the beginning of what it would mean for the city. The City of Wilmington expects it to cost $3 million to operate the building each year.

“We’re going to lessen this amount by selling things and leasing floors or leasing office space,” said Councilman Kevin Spears during Tuesday’s meeting.

Thermo Fisher has agreed to lease part of the building for $1.8 million per year for three years. If the purchase happens, the city would sell some of its surplus property to help cover the cost. Still, taxpayers will have to foot some of the bill.

“A tax rate adjustment of 1.5 cent equals 15 dollars per $100,000 of value of your property,” explained city finance director Jennnifer Maready.

That’s made some neighbors uneasy.

“Affordable housing becomes more expensive because the landlords are passing their rent along, their costs along, houses are more expensive because of the property values and the taxes on them.” said Glenn Wells, who has lived in Wilmington his entire life.

Wells and a few others spoke up at the meeting to express their concern about the tax increase. Another point brought up was the concern that there wouldn’t be enough demand for office space for the city to be able to lease out the unused space.

Although council members voted unanimously, some aren’t willing to move forward without a conversation. Some asked to set aside more time to discuss the purchase at the council’s next budget workshop.

“I think we all have plenty of stuff -- things that we want to kind of throw at the wall on how we’re going to choose to occupy it and the best way to purchase it and all that,” said Councilman Luke Waddell.

Wells says he hopes council members take that opportunity to think through the purchase and determine if it’s truly the best option for the city.

