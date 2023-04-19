Power outage affecting Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive, College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has announced that a power outage is currently affecting 238 customers in Wilmington.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the outage is the result of a vehicle damaging equipment in the area. The outage was first reported at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Customers along the following streets, near the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road, are being affected as of this time:

Lake Avenue

Ikner Lane

Fenway Lane

Fallen Leaf Lane

Spirea Drive

Parkway Drive

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Power in the area is estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.

