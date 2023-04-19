Power outage affecting Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive, College Road
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has announced that a power outage is currently affecting 238 customers in Wilmington.
According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the outage is the result of a vehicle damaging equipment in the area. The outage was first reported at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.
Customers along the following streets, near the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road, are being affected as of this time:
- Lake Avenue
- Ikner Lane
- Fenway Lane
- Fallen Leaf Lane
- Spirea Drive
- Parkway Drive
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Power in the area is estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.
