Power outage affecting Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive, College Road

A vehicle is reported to have damaged Duke Energy equipment in the area.
A vehicle is reported to have damaged Duke Energy equipment in the area.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has announced that a power outage is currently affecting 238 customers in Wilmington.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the outage is the result of a vehicle damaging equipment in the area. The outage was first reported at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Customers along the following streets, near the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road, are being affected as of this time:

  • Lake Avenue
  • Ikner Lane
  • Fenway Lane
  • Fallen Leaf Lane
  • Spirea Drive
  • Parkway Drive

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Power in the area is estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.

