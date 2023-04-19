Opera House Theatre Company presents ‘Next to Normal’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company will present Next to Normal beginning Thursday. April 20, at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall.

The show, which is directed by Cathy Street, will run through Sunday, April 30.

“Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness,” a description on the Thalian Hall website reads.

Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m.

“In recognition of the upcoming Mental Health Awareness Month in May please join us for an interesting question/answer session with cast members and a mental health professional on the relevant issues addressed in the show and the current state of mental health in the post-pandemic world,” according to the website.

Talkbacks will be held immediately following these performances:

Sunday, April 23 - Kerrie Byer with Evolution Wellness

Thursday, April 27 - Emily Graham with Sand Dollar Wellness

Saturday, April 29 - Kimberly Light with Capeside Psychiatry

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

