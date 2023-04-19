Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opera House Theatre Company presents ‘Next to Normal’

The Opera House Theatre Company will present Next to Normal beginning Thursday. April 20, at...
The Opera House Theatre Company will present Next to Normal beginning Thursday. April 20, at the Ruth & Bucky Theater at Thalian Hall.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company will present Next to Normal beginning Thursday. April 20, at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall.

The show, which is directed by Cathy Street, will run through Sunday, April 30.

“Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness,” a description on the Thalian Hall website reads.

Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m.

“In recognition of the upcoming Mental Health Awareness Month in May please join us for an interesting question/answer session with cast members and a mental health professional on the relevant issues addressed in the show and the current state of mental health in the post-pandemic world,” according to the website.

Talkbacks will be held immediately following these performances:

Sunday, April 23 - Kerrie Byer with Evolution Wellness

Thursday, April 27 - Emily Graham with Sand Dollar Wellness

Saturday, April 29 - Kimberly Light with Capeside Psychiatry

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m.
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

New Hanover County Government Center
New Hanover County to hold ribbon cutting for new Government Center
The Opera House Theatre Company will present Next to Normal beginning Thursday. April 20, at...
Opera House Theatre Company presents ‘Next to Normal’
Elizabethtown Community Center
Elizabethtown hosts groundbreaking ceremony for community center
Brunswick county is accepting feedback as it works to finalize its “Comprehensive...
Feedback wanted for Brunswick Co. transportation plan