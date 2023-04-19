NHC Board of Education holds public town hall meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education hosted a town hall meeting where residents could speak to their representatives and get answers to submitted questions.

According to school officials, they received 556 questions ahead of the meeting. About 80 percent of the questions or comments came from parents or guardians, ten percent from school staff members, and about five percent came from students.

Several reoccurring themes from the submissions came up during a moderated Q&A session with people in the audience.

“Move towards listening to the taxpayers and the residents and the parents and move away from the frameworks that are being pushed through,” one audience member told the board.

Board members spent their time answering questions and discussing how to resolve some of the biggest issues within the school system.

“Anyone who has a concern about what their child comes home and tells them they learned in school, you follow the procedures that we’ve set out here today for you. You take it up the chain of command. You can also copy us on that email so that we can follow up back on. But on a case-by-case basis, we have to go after every single one of these things. Every time it happens. That’s how we make a change,” School Board Vice-Chair Pat Bradford said.

