New Hanover County to hold ribbon cutting for new Government Center

New Hanover County Government Center
New Hanover County Government Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Government Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 2 p.m.

“The event will feature a short program outside with remarks from current and former County Commissioners, followed by light refreshments inside the employee hub,” states an announcement by the county.

The opening will also be streamed live on the county’s website, Spectrum channel 13 and on YouTube.

The building is located at 230 Government Center Dr. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See our previous coverage: New NHC Government Center Complex to open Monday

