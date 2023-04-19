New Hanover County to hold ribbon cutting for new Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Government Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 2 p.m.

“The event will feature a short program outside with remarks from current and former County Commissioners, followed by light refreshments inside the employee hub,” states an announcement by the county.

The opening will also be streamed live on the county’s website, Spectrum channel 13 and on YouTube.

The building is located at 230 Government Center Dr. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

