Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A large woods fire broke out near the Grayson Park community in Leland on Wednesday afternoon, April 19.

According to the town, crews from Leland Fire and Rescue and the N.C. Forest Service are on the scene. The call about the fire came in at 4:10 p.m.

As of about 6 p.m., officials say the fire has been contained.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland (James Rabon)

Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland (James Rabon)

Crews fight woods fire at Grayson Park community in Leland (WECT)

Crews contain fire near Grayson Park community (WECT)

