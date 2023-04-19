Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A large woods fire broke out near the Grayson Park community in Leland on Wednesday afternoon, April 19.
According to the town, crews from Leland Fire and Rescue and the N.C. Forest Service are on the scene. The call about the fire came in at 4:10 p.m.
As of about 6 p.m., officials say the fire has been contained.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.