Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland

A large woods fire broke out near the Grayson Park community in Leland on Wednesday afternoon, April 19.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A large woods fire broke out near the Grayson Park community in Leland on Wednesday afternoon, April 19.

According to the town, crews from Leland Fire and Rescue and the N.C. Forest Service are on the scene. The call about the fire came in at 4:10 p.m.

As of about 6 p.m., officials say the fire has been contained.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland(James Rabon)
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland(James Rabon)
Crews fight woods fire at Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews fight woods fire at Grayson Park community in Leland(WECT)
Crews contain fire near Grayson Park community
Crews contain fire near Grayson Park community(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Crews fight a two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes contained by crews
Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland
Local McDonald’s restaurants taking part in Happy Meals for the House
Local McDonald’s restaurants taking part in Happy Meals for the House
Micsha Durham's mother shares grief following daughter's murder
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington