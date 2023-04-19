Lane of Castle Hayne Bridge to close for inspection work

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, April 19, that a lane of the Castle Hayne Bridge will be closed while crews inspect the bridge.

According to the announcement, a lane of the U.S. 117/N.C. 133 bridge that crosses the NE Cape Fear River will be closed until 4 p.m.

🚧 INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES 🚧



There will be a lane closed, with flaggers directing traffic on the Castle Hayne Bridge (US 117/ NC 133) over NE Cape Fear River.



A lane will be closed until 4 p.m. today while contract crews inspect the #NewHanoverConty bridge. pic.twitter.com/phh5eGPwcR — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) April 19, 2023

