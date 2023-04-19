Senior Connect
Lane of Castle Hayne Bridge to close for inspection work

A lane of the U.S. 117/N.C. 133 bridge that crosses the NE Cape Fear River will be closed until 4 p.m.
A lane of the U.S. 117/N.C. 133 bridge that crosses the NE Cape Fear River will be closed until 4 p.m.(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, April 19, that a lane of the Castle Hayne Bridge will be closed while crews inspect the bridge.

According to the announcement, a lane of the U.S. 117/N.C. 133 bridge that crosses the NE Cape Fear River will be closed until 4 p.m.

