First Alert Forecast: 80s roar on the scene, next storm chance takes shape

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with warm weather Wednesday. Expect sun, light west breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the lower to middle 80s for most of the Cape Fear Region. Even right along the coast, deep 70s are a good bet. And the toasty temperatures will flow right through Friday...

A cold front will put its stamp on your First Alert Forecast for the weekend with chance of a passing round of locally gusty showers and storms. For now, the chance for rain looks near 0% through Friday night, 10% Saturday morning, 30% Saturday afternoon, 40% Saturday evening, 60% Saturday night, 20% Sunday morning, and 10% Sunday afternoon.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

