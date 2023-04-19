Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: 80s roar on the scene, next storm chance takes shape

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Apr. 18, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with warm weather Wednesday. Expect sun, light west breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the lower to middle 80s for most of the Cape Fear Region. Even right along the coast, deep 70s are a good bet. And the toasty temperatures will flow right through Friday...

A cold front will put its stamp on your First Alert Forecast for the weekend with chance of a passing round of locally gusty showers and storms. For now, the chance for rain looks near 0% through Friday night, 10% Saturday morning, 30% Saturday afternoon, 40% Saturday evening, 60% Saturday night, 20% Sunday morning, and 10% Sunday afternoon.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The home at 90 Charlies Way in Bolton was a total loss after a fire on Monday night, April 17.
Home considered a total loss after fire in Columbus County

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Apr. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Apr. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Apr. 18, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dry streak to aid warming trend
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Apr. 18, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Apr. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Apr. 17, 2023
First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine to fuel temperatures