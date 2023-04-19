Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fire crews contain early-morning brush fire in Burgaw

The Burgaw Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 2285 Henry Brown Road at around 5:20...
The Burgaw Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 2285 Henry Brown Road at around 5:20 a.m.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple departments responded to and successfully contained a large, early-morning brush fire in Burgaw on Wednesday, April 19.

According to a town official, the Burgaw Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 2285 Henry Brown Road at around 5:20 a.m.

“The fire consumed four accessory structures and approximately one acre of woodlands. No residences were damaged and no injuries reported,” stated Burgaw Town Manager James Gantt. “The fire is contained but there may be residual smoke in the area.”

Crews cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m. and the fire is currently being investigated by Pender County Emergency Management.

The Burgaw Fire Department was assisted by Pender EMS and Fire, the Rocky Point Fire Department, Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Forestry Service, Pender County Emergency Management, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m.
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Those looking to participate can drop off their old, unwanted or expired medications between 10...
Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ to occur Saturday
The American Red Cross and New Hanover County Fire Department are working together this weekend...
Organizations teaming up to install free smoke alarms for Kings Grant residents
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Brunswick Community College
Brunswick Community College hosting job fair Thursday