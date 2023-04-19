Fire crews contain early-morning brush fire in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple departments responded to and successfully contained a large, early-morning brush fire in Burgaw on Wednesday, April 19.

According to a town official, the Burgaw Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 2285 Henry Brown Road at around 5:20 a.m.

“The fire consumed four accessory structures and approximately one acre of woodlands. No residences were damaged and no injuries reported,” stated Burgaw Town Manager James Gantt. “The fire is contained but there may be residual smoke in the area.”

Crews cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m. and the fire is currently being investigated by Pender County Emergency Management.

The Burgaw Fire Department was assisted by Pender EMS and Fire, the Rocky Point Fire Department, Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Forestry Service, Pender County Emergency Management, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol.

