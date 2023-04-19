Feedback wanted for Brunswick Co. transportation plan

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is seeking feedback in the process to finalize its “Comprehensive Transportation Plan.”

According to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, three public involvement sessions will be held in May. These meetings will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, May 2: Brunswick Senior Resources Center at Calabash, located at 10050 Beach Drive SW

Thursday, May 4: Virginia Williamson Event Center in Bolivia at 150 College Road NE

Tuesday, May 9: St. James Community Center at 4136 Southport-Supply Rd SE in St. James

Additionally, virtual public involvement sessions will be held May 1-15 on the Comprehensive Transportation Plan website.

“Transportation, land use, and funding are important challenges in our region. By 2045, Brunswick County will have thousands more people living and working here. NCDOT and Brunswick County would like your input on this long range plan!” stated the plan website.

The towns of Belville, Navassa and Leland fall under the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, which has their own transportation plan titled the “Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.”

“The Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) is a long-range plan, which identifies major highway recommendations and multimodal transportation (bicycle, pedestrian, and public transportation) improvement needs and develops long term solutions for the next 25 to 30 years.”

For more information and to provide feedback, please visit the Comprehensive Transportation Plan website.

