Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Feedback wanted for Brunswick Co. transportation plan

Brunswick county is accepting feedback as it works to finalize its “Comprehensive...
Brunswick county is accepting feedback as it works to finalize its “Comprehensive Transportation Plan.”(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is seeking feedback in the process to finalize its “Comprehensive Transportation Plan.”

According to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, three public involvement sessions will be held in May. These meetings will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, May 2: Brunswick Senior Resources Center at Calabash, located at 10050 Beach Drive SW
  • Thursday, May 4: Virginia Williamson Event Center in Bolivia at 150 College Road NE
  • Tuesday, May 9: St. James Community Center at 4136 Southport-Supply Rd SE in St. James

Additionally, virtual public involvement sessions will be held May 1-15 on the Comprehensive Transportation Plan website.

“Transportation, land use, and funding are important challenges in our region. By 2045, Brunswick County will have thousands more people living and working here. NCDOT and Brunswick County would like your input on this long range plan!” stated the plan website.

The towns of Belville, Navassa and Leland fall under the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, which has their own transportation plan titled the “Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.”

“The Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) is a long-range plan, which identifies major highway recommendations and multimodal transportation (bicycle, pedestrian, and public transportation) improvement needs and develops long term solutions for the next 25 to 30 years.”

For more information and to provide feedback, please visit the Comprehensive Transportation Plan website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m.
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Elizabethtown Community Center
Elizabethtown hosts groundbreaking ceremony for community center
The Burgaw Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 2285 Henry Brown Road at around 5:20...
Fire crews contain early-morning brush fire in Burgaw
The new Elizabethtown Community Center will be 11,000 square feet.
Elizabethtown to hold groundbreaking ceremony for a community center
Those who would like to receive free at-home tests can place orders through June 30.
All North Carolina households now eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests