Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It’s part of a monthslong downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

According to Goler, teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division reality labs among others will be affected.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta’s workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company’s history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The home at 90 Charlies Way in Bolton was a total loss after a fire on Monday night, April 17.
Home considered a total loss after fire in Columbus County

Latest News

State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during...
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut
Authorities advise commuters to find an alternate route.
Multiple lanes closed along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Judge to decide whether documents leak suspect should remain jailed
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions