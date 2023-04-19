Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut

State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during...
State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during the early morning hours of Wednesday.(Westport Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - What firefighters described as an “errant tire” struck a moving vehicle and caused a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport overnight.

The Westport Fire Department said it happened on the southbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew on the engine that arrived first reported that it found a single vehicle crash in the left lane.

Firefighters said the driver was trapped and needed extrication.

“Companies utilized extrication equipment to free the trapped occupant,” said assistant chief Jeffrey Gootman, shift commander, Westport Fire Department. “Westport EMS transported the occupant to an area hospital with unknown injuries.”

State police determined that the errant tire, which came from an unknown vehicle, struck the car as it drove and sheared off most of the vehicle’s roof.

The crash remained under investigation by troopers later in the morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The home at 90 Charlies Way in Bolton was a total loss after a fire on Monday night, April 17.
Home considered a total loss after fire in Columbus County

Latest News

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts
Authorities advise commuters to find an alternate route.
Multiple lanes closed along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Judge to decide whether documents leak suspect should remain jailed
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions