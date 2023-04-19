Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes contained by crews

Crews fight a two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Crews fight a two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Crews contained a two-acre brush fire that broke out in Boiling Spring Lakes on Wednesday, April 19.

The fire broke out at Lexington Road between Pee Dee Road and Catawba Road.

According to Theresa Tickle, Fire Chief with the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department, several crews helped put out the fire.

As of about 5:16 p.m., crews were fully clearing the scene.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland
New Hanover County to hold ribbon cutting for new Government Center
Local McDonald’s restaurants taking part in Happy Meals for the House
Local McDonald’s restaurants taking part in Happy Meals for the House