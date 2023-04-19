Two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes contained by crews

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Crews contained a two-acre brush fire that broke out in Boiling Spring Lakes on Wednesday, April 19.

The fire broke out at Lexington Road between Pee Dee Road and Catawba Road.

According to Theresa Tickle, Fire Chief with the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department, several crews helped put out the fire.

As of about 5:16 p.m., crews were fully clearing the scene.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.