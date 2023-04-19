Burgaw police responding to incident at Bojangles

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw police are currently on the scene of an incident at the Bojangles store at 831 NC 53.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

Burgaw police have only confirmed an incident took place.

WECT’s crew at the scene witnessed bullet holes at bottom of a door and what seems to be shell casings on the sidewalk.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

