Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Burgaw police responding to incident at Bojangles

Police Presence at Burgaw
Police Presence at Burgaw(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw police are currently on the scene of an incident at the Bojangles store at 831 NC 53.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

Burgaw police have only confirmed an incident took place.

WECT’s crew at the scene witnessed bullet holes at bottom of a door and what seems to be shell casings on the sidewalk.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Tonight, the City of Wilmington is one step closer to purchasing the Thermo Fisher building on...
Wilmington City Council approves resolution to finance up to $70 million to purchase Thermo Fisher property
New Hanover Board of Education
NHC Board of Education holds public town hall meeting
The city was previously awarded $14.9 million of a federal grant to restore four dams damaged...
Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners learn more about bids for dam reconstruction project
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needing supplies for outdoor classroom fully funded