Burgaw police responding to incident at Bojangles
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw police are currently on the scene of an incident at the Bojangles store at 831 NC 53.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
Burgaw police have only confirmed an incident took place.
WECT’s crew at the scene witnessed bullet holes at bottom of a door and what seems to be shell casings on the sidewalk.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
