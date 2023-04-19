Senior Connect
Brunswick Community College hosting job fair Thursday

Brunswick Community College
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College announced that a free job fair will be held in Bolivia on Thursday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the announcement, the fair will be held at the Dinah E. Gore Sports and Aquatics Complex, located at 210 College Road NE.

“This year’s event is bigger and better than ever featuring employers from a wide variety of industries, FREE admission, FREE workshops, FREE professional headshots, raffles, and more!” stated the college in the announcement.

Among additional fields, job opportunities to be represented at the fair include:

  • Construction
  • Food service
  • Healthcare
  • Hospitality
  • Insurance
  • Landscaping
  • Manufacturing
  • Plumbing
  • Retail

Those interested in attending the event can find more information, including a schedule of events and information on where to park, on the BCC website. Interested participants can register to attend here.

The fair will be held at the Dinah E. Gore Sports and Aquatics Complex, located at 210 College Road NE.(Brunswick Community College)

