Bellamy Mansion Museum to host annual Family Fun Day

Bellamy Mansion
Bellamy Mansion(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum will play host to a Family Fun Day on Sunday, April 23.

The event will take place at 503 Market St. from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Come join us at our annual free Family Fun Day,” states a flyer for the event. “The day will be filled with family friendly activities, including pony rides, a petting zoo, fire truck, arts & crafts, live music, storytelling, and games.”

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

