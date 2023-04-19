Bellamy Mansion Museum to host annual Family Fun Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum will play host to a Family Fun Day on Sunday, April 23.

The event will take place at 503 Market St. from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Come join us at our annual free Family Fun Day,” states a flyer for the event. “The day will be filled with family friendly activities, including pony rides, a petting zoo, fire truck, arts & crafts, live music, storytelling, and games.”

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.