All North Carolina households now eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday, April 19, that all households in the state are now eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to the announcement, only households within select zip codes were previously eligible, but a change to the Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT) has expanded the availability of these tests.

Those who would like to receive free at-home tests can place orders through June 30 on the Project ACT website. Each household will receive two kits with five tests in each kit. New orders for additional tests can be placed once per month.

“Access to free testing is expected to change with the end of the public health emergency, but partnering with Project ACT helps us continue to provide this access, especially to households who may have limited access to health care,” said Susan Kansagra, M.D., director at the NCDHHS Division of Public Health. “Testing quickly helps people to know when to stay home and when to seek treatment.”

Through this program, the NCDHHS has already distributed 383,390 tests to families in the state.

For more information, please visit the NCDHHS website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.