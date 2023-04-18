Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes

Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy...
Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy male kits.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday.

Officials at the zoo shared photos of two healthy male bat-eared fox kits which were born on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and already have their eyes open, according to the zoo’s animal ambassador team. In less than a week, the pair is expected to start eating solid food.

The parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis, have been mates for years. They have attempted to breed before but were not successful until now.

The team said they made all the necessary preparations once they found out the two were going to be parents for the first time.

The kits are already growing fast and zookeepers said they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at...
Bidens paid 23.8% taxes on $579,514 earnings, returns show
Supreme Court hears case of Christian mail worker who refuses to work on Sundays
Supreme Court hears case of Christian mail worker who refuses to work on Sundays