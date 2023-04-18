Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police searching for missing woman

Amanda Bottles
Amanda Bottles(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking the public to help locate 41-year-old Amanda Bottles.

She is five feet and eight inches tall. She is approximately 162 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is missing the top part of her left thumb and she has a tattoo of green eyes with wings and tiger grass on her feet.

She was last contacted in June of 2022 through the internet.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or 910-765-7822.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
Security camera footage shows two people break into a vape shop in Shallotte
Security cameras show two people breaking into Shallotte vape shop
Security camera footage shows two people break into a vape shop in Shallotte
Raw Video: Security cameras show two people break into a business in Shallotte
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
Novant Health, UNCW to take part in job fairs this week