Wilmington police searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking the public to help locate 41-year-old Amanda Bottles.

She is five feet and eight inches tall. She is approximately 162 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is missing the top part of her left thumb and she has a tattoo of green eyes with wings and tiger grass on her feet.

She was last contacted in June of 2022 through the internet.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or 910-765-7822.

