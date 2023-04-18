Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, April 18 that they are searching for 41-year-old James Michael McElligot.

According to the announcement, McElligot has not been heard from since Saturday, March 18. There is no clothing description for him at this time, but authorities stated that his mode of travel is by foot.

He is 6′2″ tall, has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs approximately 206 lbs. McElligot has a tattoo of eyes on his arm, chest and abdomen.

McElligot also goes by the nickname “Hap.”

If you see him, you are asked to dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

