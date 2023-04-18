Wilmington City Council to hold public hearing on $70 million Thermo Fisher building purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to hold its first public hearing on financing $70 million to purchase the Thermo Fisher office building and discuss other topics at its meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Buying the Thermo Fisher building

The purchase would include the 12-story Thermo Fisher building at 929 N Front St., a 240-space parking garage underneath, a 1,022-space parking deck across the street, another 275 parking spaces and about 3.26 acres of unused land to the north of the building. The city plans to consolidate its administrative offices in the building.

The estimated yearly cost to maintain the building is $3 million, which the city plans to offset by leasing out office space on some floors to businesses. The bonds would come from an amendment to an existing installment financing contract, and the city expects to increase property taxes by 1.5 cents to help make the necessary payments.

Additional funding for sidewalk improvements at Oleander Drive

Councilmembers will also look at ordinances to appropriate another $270,508 from the Transportation Bond’s Contingency: Bike/Ped Project Funds to pay for a $719,079 contract to improve sidewalks at Oleander Drive. The construction contract would be awarded to Morgan Trucking & General Construction of Shallotte.

The project would add new curbing, sidewalks, pedestrian signals, signage/markings and crossings to fill gaps and create a continuous sidewalk along Oleander from Hawthorne Road to 42nd Street. According to the proposal, the additional funding needed is due to the original estimate being based off a high-level conceptual layout and not an engineered design. It also cites increases in construction costs.

If approved, construction is expected to start in the middle of May and be completed within 5 months.

$97,800 agreement for demolition at 820 N 2nd Street

Another resolution would allow for a $97,800 agreement with 4 Seasons Demolition to destroy structures located at 820 N 2nd Street, which the council voted to buy from Salvation Army for $4,800,000 in January.

Salvation Army has a lease in place with the city to occupy the property through May 20.

The full meeting agenda is available on the city’s website.

