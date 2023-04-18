Senior Connect
Traffic slowed on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge due to vehicle fire

Vehicle fire slows traffic on U.S. 17 heading towards Leland(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that multiple lanes were closed along U.S. 17 due to a vehicle fire near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

According to the announcement, two of the three lanes heading towards Leland were closed at around noon on Tuesday.

Traffic data from the NCDOT indicates that there are still backups in the area as of about 12:20 p.m.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

