Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

TAX DAY: What to know before you file

By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says they are currently receiving an influx of about a million online returns per hour and it’s only going to pick up as the midnight deadline approaches.

He says that if tax stays snuck up on you and you forgot to file your returns, you still have options.

You can file an extension, but you have to act quickly.

“Go on our website. Pretty simple step to file an extension. But the key is just because you’re file an extension, you still may. Oh, so your payment is due today. And we know that a lot of Americans are struggling financially,” said Werfel. “There are options at the IRS on our website for how to do installment agreements and other things to make what you owe. A little easier for you in your financial burden.”

He also says the Venmo and PayPal tax for those transferring over $600 will be pushed back another year as they work out the kinks.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Cape Fear Literacy Council holds 2023 Luncheon for Literacy
Cape Fear Literacy Council holds Luncheon for Literacy fundraiser
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
Republicans object to replacing Feinstein on Judiciary panel
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Biden pans McCarthy’s debt plan as ‘huge cuts’ to Americans
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal