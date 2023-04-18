Senior Connect
State officials: Mix of ethanol, water found in tank at Delco gas station

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - A state inspector found a mixture of ethanol and water in a tank at a Columbus County gas station earlier this month.

According to an official with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, his department received a complaint on April 10 from a consumer who said he purchased $80 of “bad” regular unleaded from the BP Minuteman station on Hwy. 74/76 in Delco two days earlier.

“We were able to get an inspector to the site the next day where it was confirmed that the station had three inches of phase separation (a caustic mixture of ethanol and water that forms when ethanol enriched gasoline is exposed to a high concentration of water) in one of the two regular unleaded storage tanks,” said Marcus Helfrich, program manager with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “This contamination was also found coming through the dispensers that were connected to the this tank (pumps 1-4). As a result, the inspector issued a Notice of Violation closing the regular and blended plus products that were fed by the affected tank from further sales.

“Checking the station’s service records we found that a remediation company had removed 300 gallons of the contamination from this storage tank the day before we arrived (4/10/2023).”

An inspector returned to the station last Friday after an additional 200 gallons of contamination was removed from the storage tank, the filters on the affected dispensers were changed, and 210 gallons of fuel was flushed from the lines feeding these dispensers.

“The samples drawn from the dispensers passed with no visible phase separation but half of an inch of this contamination was still present in the bottom of the storage tank,” Helfrich told WECT. “As a result, the Notice of Violation remained in effect and the station could not sell fuel from the affected tank. This morning, an inspector is returning to the site to recheck the station as another 175 gallons of contamination was removed from the regular unladed storage tank yesterday.”

