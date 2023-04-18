Senior Connect
Senate panel passes bill to ban transgender girls from girls sports in NC

North Carolina Senate
North Carolina Senate(WRAL/NBC)
By Brian Murphy
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A bill to ban transgender athletes in North Carolina’s middle schools and high schools from participating on teams that do not match their sex as assigned on their birth certificate passed a Senate panel on Tuesday morning.

It was the first step in the legislative process from the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which was introduced earlier this month in the Senate and the House. The vote was not recorded. A House committee will debate its version of the bill on Wednesday morning.

All 30 GOP senators and the majority of Republican House members are backing the legislation (House Bill 574 and Senate Bill 631).

You can find more on this story here.

