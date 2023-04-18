Security cameras show two people breaking into Shallotte vape shop

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is looking for two people suspected of breaking into Deep Blue Vapors and stealing merchandise at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Security camera footage posted by police shows a person swing an object at the building, causing the camera to shake. Another person follows them after the first disappears from the camera’s view.

Footage from inside the store shows the two knock over several items and take their backpacks off their backs.

“Detectives need your assistance with identifying these suspects,” states the Facebook post from police. “Anyone with information please call the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008.”

