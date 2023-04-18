Novant Health, UNCW to take part in job fairs this week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks has announced that it will host a job fair with Novant Health and the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Thursday, April 20.

The NCWorks fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NCWorks 1994 S 17th St. location in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, New Hanover County NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are hosting the event. Novant Heath and the University of North Carolina Wilmington are scheduled to be in attendance.

Novant Health recruitment is open for “professional to corporate” positions.

Employment opportunities at UNCW include:

Grounds worker and landscaper

Temporary housekeeper

Permanent housekeeper

Temporary SHRA parking control officer

All employment opportunities can also be applied for on the NCWorks website. Those seeking assistance with resumes, interviewing skills or would like to learn more about career training opportunities are encouraged to contact NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777.

Novant Health will also host a hiring event in Bolivia at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Interviews will be given on-site, and qualified candidates may receive an offer.

Positions include:

Registered nurse

Certified nurse assistant (CNA)

Environmental services

MRI/CT/radiologic tech

Mammographer

You can apply for positions online to speed up the recruiting process on the Novant Health website. Walk-ins are welcome, and you can also register ahead of time before noon on Thursday, April 20, online.

