‘Not all end in citations’: Man shows off talent during traffic stop in Pickens

Not all traffic stops are the same.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not all traffic stops are the same. Some lead to concerts in a parking lot.

The department said sometimes police hang around a little longer just to interact with the public, listen, and sometimes offer assistance after traffic stops instead of citations or arrests.

In this case, officers said they were given the opportunity to hear a multi-talented gentleman” from North Carolina plays the spoons, a saw and a guitar.

When officers were asked if they wanted to hear a man play some of his instruments, the department said they couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“Thank you Sir for giving us our first Traffic Stop Concert,” said the department.

Police mentioned that no citations were issued at the end of the concert.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

