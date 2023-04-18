Senior Connect
NHC Northeast Library to host Cape Fear Fandom Faire

Costumes from the 2019 Cape Fear Fandom Faire
Costumes from the 2019 Cape Fear Fandom Faire
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Northeast Library will host the Cape Fear Fandom Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The free, comic-con style event will include local artists, authors, crafters and creators showcasing their work. People of all ages are welcome to attend.

There will also be a cosplay contest, which you can pre-register for starting on Friday, April 21.

For anyone looking for space, supplies or support working on their costume, the library will host free workshops on Wednesday, April 19 and April 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration is required, and some snacks will be provided as well. The workshops are oriented towards teens ages 12+ and adults.

