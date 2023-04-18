Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say

Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he allegedly shot two adults and two teenage boys over a dispute about food delivery.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - A Michigan man is facing charges after prosecutors say he shot two adults and two teenage boys over a dispute about food delivery.

Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas ordered food Thursday that was delivered to the wrong address on Detroit’s west side. He confronted the people in the nearby home where the food was accidentally taken around 8:50 p.m.

Authorities say during that confrontation, things escalated. Thomas is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots, hitting a 31-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two 14-year-old boys.

Police say a “gun battle” broke out between the two homes, with more than 30 shots being fired. They say they confiscated at least four guns during their investigation.

The 31-year-old man and both teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Thomas was also treated at a hospital.

Thomas was arraigned Monday on 24 felony charges, including four counts of assault with intent to murder. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, stands...
Supreme Court hears mail carrier’s religious tolerance case
Little Free Library
Volunteers needed to help complete 34 community projects during Earth Day event
Leadership Wilmington has announced that volunteer applications are now being accepted for its...
Volunteers needed to help complete 34 community projects during Earth Day event
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter in Russian court to appeal detention
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal