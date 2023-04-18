Man injured in shooting in trailer park near Chadbourn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s investigators responded to a shooting in a trailer park on Renee Lane near Chadbourn Monday evening, according to Sheriff Bill Rogers.

According to the sheriff, one man was shot in the leg, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening. Investigators do not have anyone in custody related to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

