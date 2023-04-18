Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address turns himself in

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for...
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.(Source: Kansas City Police Dept. via CNN)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The man accused of shooting a 16-year-old Black boy who had gone to the wrong address to pick up his siblings has been taken into custody.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday afternoon that 84-year-old Andrew Lester had surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to Lester’s home where he rang the doorbell.

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)

Lester, who lives alone, told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. According to court records, Lester stated that he fired two shots within a few seconds of opening the door.

He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

According to court records, Yarl told investigators he rang the doorbell and waited some time before the man, later identified as Lester, inside opened the door, holding a firearm. Yarl said he was then shot in the head and fell to the ground where he was shot a second time.

Yarl told investigators he then ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and Cleo Nagbe, his mother, stated he is surrounded by multiple family members who are medical professionals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FDA clears extra COVID booster for some high-risk Americans
LNL: Taxes due TODAY
LNL: Taxes due TODAY
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO repeats derailment apologies before Ohio Senate