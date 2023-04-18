Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has charged a man in connection to the murder of Micsha Durham, a woman found dead at Godwin Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

“Following an extensive investigation by the WPD Criminal Investigation Division, one man has been charged with the murder of Micsha Durham. 29-year-old Altonio Herbert Johnson of Wilmington is charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery. He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center on an unrelated charge,” states an announcement from the WPD.

The charges were announced on Tuesday, April 18.

Police were dispatched to Godwin Stadium just before 9 a.m. on April 11 in reference to a dead body, which officers later located. Durham’s last known address was in Jacksonville, N.C.

“I am thankful for the dedication and determination shown by the employees of this agency,” said Chief Donny Williams. “Our men and women worked long, tireless hours and several consecutive days pursuing justice for Micsha Durham. This was a difficult case, and we could not have identified a suspect without the help from the public. Once again, our community has stood with us to seek justice for a victim of a violent crime. We are so appreciative and thankful for the community working alongside us to hold this individual accountable for this horrible crime.”

911 calls obtained by WECT indicate that a security guard found her body in the bathroom and that the woman was ‘dead on arrival.’

“I would like to thank the detectives on my daughter’s case for keeping me informed,” Debi Burnett, Durham’s mother, said in a statement. “I had just been with my daughter the day before she was murdered. We were grieving the death of her brother (my son) who passed away in Easter 2021. My heart is breaking. I’m so glad they found out who did this horrific act of murder on her so quickly. She had a beautiful soul.”

Photos of Micsha Durham provided by the Wilmington Police Department (Wilmington police)

