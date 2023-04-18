Lane of US 74 bridge across McRae St. closed for work this week in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, April 18, that a lane of US 74 in Wilmington will be closed for the week as crews complete inspection work.

According to the announcement, the eastbound, left lane will be closed along Luther H. Jordan Jr. Bridge, which crosses McRae St.

The NCDOT urges drivers to use caution while travelling in this area.

