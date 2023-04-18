Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the homicide victim that was located in Nakina last week as 24-year-old Allisa Grey Lee of Whiteville.

Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Road.

The sheriff’s office says a homicide investigation is under way and that a cause of death is not being release.

