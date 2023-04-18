Senior Connect
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina

Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Rd.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the homicide victim that was located in Nakina last week as 24-year-old Allisa Grey Lee of Whiteville.

Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Road.

The sheriff’s office says a homicide investigation is under way and that a cause of death is not being release.

